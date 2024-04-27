DILG allows PNP, BFP, BJMP personnel to wear light uniforms amid dangerous heat levels

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has allowed the personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to wear light uniforms while on duty to ease discomfort amid the heat index reaching dangerous levels.

In a news forum on Saturday, DILG chief Benhur Abalos officially announced the department's urgent memorandum directing the chiefs of the three agencies to issue the respective advisories on the uniform attire.

"In view of the foregoing, you are hereby directed to issue an urgent advisory for all PNP, BJMP, and BFP personnel to wear light uniforms in the performance of their respective duties to alleviate discomfort and protect them from illnesses such as heat cramps, exhaustion, heat stroke, among others, due to extreme heat," the memorandum read.

Abalos noted that the welfare of uniformed personnel comes first, especially when they perform their sworn duty.

He noted that the PNP, BJMP, and BFP "already pose a lot of risks, now coupled with the hazards of extreme heat temperature."

"That's why we also need to protect the uniformed personnel," he added.

"So amid the extreme heat in our country, wearing of light and comfortable uniforms is the way to go," Abalos said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (PAGASA) warned heat index in more than 40 areas could rise to a "dangerous" level, between 42°C and 48°C, this weekend.

PAGASA said the lowest heat index may occur in Baguio City at 28°C.

It added that heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely in areas with a danger level heat index from 42°C to 51°C.

PAGASA urged the public to limit outdoor activity, ensure consistent hydration, and wear fresh clothes to ease the effects of intense heat.