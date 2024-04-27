Cooling system glitch at NAIA monitored amid rising temp

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is closely monitoring the air-conditioning system at NAIA Terminal 3 due to technical issues.

Specifically, two cooling towers were temporarily shut down because of a technical problem. As a result, the temperature inside the terminal rose, causing discomfort for passengers and staff. To mitigate this, Iwata evaporative fans have been strategically placed to improve airflow and provide localized cooling.

MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Castro Ines assured stakeholders and travelers that their engineering team is diligently working to restore the air conditioning to full capacity. He acknowledges the inconvenience caused and asks for understanding and patience while they resolve the issue.

The technical problem with the air conditioning is worsened by the extremely hot weather conditions. According to the latest heat index bulletin from PAGASA, temperatures are expected to reach 42°C to 51°C.

GM Ines apologizes for any inconvenience and assures that every effort is being made to rectify the situation promptly.