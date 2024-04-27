Comelec registers over 2.3 M new voters for 2025 polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has processed over 2.3 million new voters for the 2025 national and local elections (NLE).

Based on its latest data, a total of 2,397,555 new voters have registered for next year's polls.

Calabarzon and Metro Manila recorded the highest number of new registrants 439,842 and 357,801, respectively.

Central Luzon, meanwhile, followed with 276,199 registrants.

Comelec's main office also logged 4,839 new voters.

There are currently 68 million registered voters in the country, according to Comelec.

The poll body is eyeing to add three million more eligible voters.

Filipinos have until 30 September to register as voters for the NLE.