Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. passes away at 74

Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. passed away on Saturday afternoon (Philippine time) in California, USA, at the age of 74, his office announced on late Saturday.

"Throughout his life, Cong. Pidi dedicated himself to serving the people of the Province of Cavite and the City of Dasmariñas with unwavering commitment and passion," the statement read.

"His dedication to education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation transformed lives and shaped the future of his constituents. He will be remembered for his compassion and relentless pursuit of justice."

Barzaga was survived by his wife, Dasmariñas City Mayor Jenny Barzaga, and his sons BM Kiko, Third, and Enzo.

"As we mourn his loss, we find solace in the countless lives he touched and the enduring impact of his work. We humbly ask for your prayers and support during this difficult time," the statement added.

The veteran lawmaker's exact cause of death has yet to be made public.

In October last year, Barzaga announced his departure from the Philippines to fly to the US to undergo open-heart surgery.

"Once I have recovered and regained my strength and vigor, I will carry on wirh my mission in life, which is to be of service to my fellow Dasmariñeros," said the late solon in a Facebook post.

Barzaga, a former Damariñas mayor, chairs the House Committee on Natural Resources in the 19th Congress.

He served as president of the National Unity Party, one of the prominent political parties in the House of Representatives.