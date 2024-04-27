Catantan books Paris ticket

Top Filipino fencer Samantha Catantan became the 12th Filipino athlete to get a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning the gold medal of the women's foil in the Asian-Oceania Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates Saturday evening (Manila time).

Catantan defeated Sofiya Aktayeva of Kazakhstan, 15-14, in the final to book the lone slot for the Summer Games this 26 July.

This was redemption for the 22-year-old fencer after missing the mark in the 2021 edition of the qualifier and after coming back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury last year in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA) in Cambodia.

The Penn State University athlete is the first Filipino female fencer to play in the Olympics and the first Filipino fencer to qualify in 32 years since former fencer and now Philippine Sports commissioner Walter Torres competed in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

She joins boxers Eumir Marcial, Aira Villegas, and Nesthy Petecio, gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan and Levi Ruivivar, rower Joanie Delgaco, weightlifters John Ceniza, Elreen Ando, and Vanessa Sarnon and pole vaulter EJ Obiena in the growing Philippine delegation for the Paris Games.

Meanwhile, Noelito Jose's Paris dreams were crushed after a 13-16 loss to Jian Tong Sito of Singapore in the Table of 16 in the men's epee.

This was déjà vu for Jose as he was also beaten by the Singaporean fencer in the final of the same weapon last year in the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.