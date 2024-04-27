Cacdac to safeguard rights, welfare of OFWs

Newly appointed Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Hans Leo Cacdac said he will dedicate himself to safeguarding the rights and welfare of OFWs.

"I am committed to ensuring their fair treatment, protection, and support, with due attention given to OFW families," Cacdac said in a statement.

He thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his trust and confidence to "personally steward" over millions of migrant workers.

Cacdac also paid tribute to his dear friend and predecessor Susan "Toots" Ople, who passed away in August last year due to breast cancer.

"I take on this task as a tribute to my predecessor and dear friend, the late Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople, whose passion, vision, work ethic, and leadership will continue to be a beacon for our Department. I look forward to further building upon the legacy she began," he said.

The migrant workers chief then called on the DMW to adhere to a rights-based approach and ensure the utmost protection of OFWs' human and employment rights.

"We shall work further to maximize the gains of our OFWs' employment and enable them as co-architects of national development through effective, full-cycle reintegration programs," he said.

Cacdac also vowed to be transparent, accountable, responsive, and be faithfully adhering to good governance.

Meanwhile, Cacdac listed down DMW's undertaking in his leadership:

1. Streamline and digitalize OFW-protective processes to ensure greater OFW convenience and more efficient operations by stakeholders in overseas employment;

2. Perform regulatory functions for purposes of safe, fair, and ethical recruitment and to combat illegal recruitment and human trafficking;

3. Help OFWs protect and leverage their income as aggressively as we protect their rights through popularized and widespread financial education and literacy, financial inclusivity, anti-fraud campaigns, increased interest in the Philippine stock market, and development of livelihood or entrepreneurial endeavors;

4. Develop career, employment, and entrepreneurship pathways for OFWs in partnership with relevant government agencies and the private sector;

5. Develop skills upgrading or development pathways for OFWs, especially those in lower income levels;

6. Establish programs for senior OFWs;

7. Pursue deeper bilateral labor relations with OFW host countries, which includes measures on safe, transparent, and fair labor mobility, as well as the development of "giving back mechanisms" through investments and brain gain initiatives in partnership with relevant government agencies;

8. Proactively participate in regional and multilateral fora, in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), to further advance migrant workers' rights, protection and development;

9. Development of DMW central and regional offices and MWOs (Migrant Workers' Offices) as Centers of Competence, Integrity, and Excellence, which includes a vigorous anti-corruption and anti-fixer campaign; and,

10. Continue to provide fora and avenues for social dialogue with stakeholders in overseas employment, including discussions on policy development and the exercise of rule-making authority.

Cacdac also expressed his confidence in working with other government agencies, adding how it can positively impact the lives of migrant workers.

He then urged colleagues to work together to build the OFWs' home in government.

"Kapit-bisig at sama-sama nating isakatuparan at itaguyod ang ating Tahanan ng OFW," Cacdac said.

"Let us all strive to create a haven and sanctuary where every OFW feels valued, respected, and empowered," Cacdac added.