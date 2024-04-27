Bright Vachirawit confirms dating ‘2gether’ co-star Nene Pornnapan

Thai star Bright Vachirawit confirmed that he is dating his 2gether co-star Nene Pornnapan following social media speculations between them.

On 21 April, a video of the pair holding hands in Japan went viral on social media, which eventually led to rumors and speculations about the duo’s actual relationship status.

A day later, Vachirawit responded to the speculations through an official statement.

“I know there is recent news that might have caught you off guard. I just wanted to clarify a few things, especially for my fans who are always so caring and curious about how I am doing — yes, we are really dating,” Vachirawit said, adding that he has no intention of disrespecting or causing harm to anyone, especially his fans.

The popular Thai actor considered Nene as “one of the most precious” people he has ever met.

“She makes me feel warm and safe every day we’ve been together,” he concluded as he was thankful for his fans’ love and support through the years.

Meanwhile, Pornnapan addressed her fans as she confirmed her relationship with Vachirawit on Instagram.

“So, about the recent articles — yes, I’m currently in a relationship. Sorry for not being able to share this with you earlier before it made the news,” Pornnapan said, adding that she has always kept her personal life separate from her professional life and her music career as she always prioritized making great music and performances for her fans.

She added that love makes her a better person and she is thankful for having someone like Vachirawit, who inspires her to write and fuel her creativity as an artist.

“Bright is a warm person. We support each other when things are tough and celebrate together when we’re happy,” she said. “When we are together, I find myself laughing more, smiling brighter, and feeling unafraid to take risks because I know there will always be someone to accept me, support me, and catch me if I fall.”

Vachirawit’s agency Cloud9 Entertainment affirmed that they are thankful for the fans’ kind and unwavering support despite the delayed clarification of the pair’s relationship.

“The company firmly believes that their relationship does not diminish the value of their fans who have supported them throughout their careers. The company and the artist confirm that every fan is an integral part of us and remains essential,” the statement read.

“We want every fan to have faith in their artists’ decisions and to trust that we will continue to fulfill our duty to bring happiness to all fans, just as we have always done,” it added.

The pair first worked together in the hit Thai BL (Boys’ Love) series 2gether, where Vachirawit and fellow co-star Win Metawin portrayed the main role while Pornnapan was one of the supporting characters.

Due to the show’s immense success worldwide, Vachirawit was paired with his fellow co star in the popular tandem “BrightWin.”