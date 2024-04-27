Bretman Rock responds to a gym coach implying that gays cannot lift

Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock responded to a TikTok video of a Filipino gym coach who relates being unable to lift weights to being gay.

The gym coach was seen doing an overhead tricep extension in a now-deleted video of Edison Vargas. In the video, the caption “Bakla ako ‘pag hindi ko nabuhat ‘to! (I am gay if I can’t lift this),” is seen.

Bretman immediately clowned Vargas in his “homophobic” video content.

“Lmfao girl at least put your elbows together….” Bretman commented.

“All that for such a light weight sis,” he added before finishing the comment with a series of faces with tears of joy emoji.

Before the deletion of the video, several netizens expressed their dismay at the coach’s video.

Yesterday, 23 March, Hermes Tunac of GMA News reported that Vargas issued a statement regarding the video.

The gym coach said that the TikTok caption had just been copied from other content creators and that it was not his intention to hurt anyone’s feelings.

“Ilan lang ang original content ko kaya may pinag gayahan lang ako dito (How much of my original content here on TikTok are just copies of what have been posted)?” he said.

Bretman Rock has uploaded videos of his gym workouts to his TikTok account.

In a video uploaded last December 2022, Bretman deadlifts a 405-pound barbell while wearing a skirt. After lifting it, he gave off a facial expression that it was just a lightweight.

Recently, Bretman has been honored by the Hawaii House of Representatives for his contributions and for bringing positive attention to the Filipino-Hawaiian community.