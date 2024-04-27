Bong Go strengthens partnerships with grassroots leaders

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Thursday, 25 April, addressed over 5,000 barangay officials at the 12th Provincial Barangay Congress in Tubod, Lanao del Norte, affirming his commitment to enhancing local governance through legislative support and collaboration with grassroots leaders.

The event, hosted by the Provincial Liga ng mga Barangay Federation President Joseph Neri and the provincial government led by Gov. Imelda Dimaporo at the Mindanao Civic Center, saw the attendance of officials from 462 barangays, where Go emphasized the critical role of local leaders in community development.

"Usa sa mga tumong ini nga pagtipon nga isturyahan kung unsaon nato nga mas mapanindot ang serbisyo sa atong mga barangay. Kabalo ko nga dili sayon ang mga challenges nga gina-atubang nato sa matag-adlaw,” said Go.

(“Isa sa mga layunin ng pagtitipong ito ay pag-usapan kung paano natin mapaganda ang serbisyo sa ating mga barangay. Alam ko na hindi madali ang mga hamon na hinaharap natin araw-araw.”)

“Sukad sa pagmintinar sa kalinaw ug seguridad, hangtod sa pagpakusog sa atong lokal nga ekonomiya—kini tanan nangahinlanlan sa atong atensyon ug pagtinabangay,” he added.

(“Mula sa pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan at seguridad hanggang sa pagpapalakas ng ating lokal na ekonomiya—lahat ng ito ay nangangailangan ng ating pansin at pagtutulungan.”)

He emphasized the need for continuous strengthening of community initiatives and cooperation in various levels of government to ensure no one is left behind in the development process.

"Unta magpadayon ta nga pakusgan ang atong mga inisyatiba sa pagtabang sa atong mga gisakupan. Importante nga magtinabangay ta sa pagsulbad sa mga problema, ug siguraduhon nga walay mabilin sa paglambo nato,” remarked the senator.

(“Sana ay ipagpatuloy natin ang pagpapalakas ng ating mga inisyatiba sa pagtulong sa ating mga nasasakupan. Mahalaga na tayo'y magtulungan sa paglutas ng mga problema, at siguraduhing walang maiiwan sa ating pag-unlad.”)

Go also underscored the purpose of the gathering, which was to discuss how to enhance services in barangays. "Usa sa mga tumong ini nga pagtipon nga isturyahan kung unsaon nato nga mas mapanindot ang serbisyo sa atong mga barangay."

(“Isa sa mga layunin ng pagtitipong ito ay pag-usapan kung paano natin mapaganda ang serbisyo sa ating mga barangay.”)

He acknowledged the daily challenges faced by the barangays, from maintaining peace and security to strengthening local economies, emphasizing the need for collective effort.

The senator then highlighted his legislative agenda aimed at providing support to barangays through bills such as the Senate Bill No. 197, or the Magna Carta for Barangays. "Usa sa mga balaud nga akong gipakusgang mapasa ang Senate Bill No. 197 o ang Magna Carta para sa mga Barangay."

(“Isa sa mga batas na aking isinusulong na maipasa ay ang Senate Bill No. 197 o ang Magna Carta para sa mga Barangay.”)

This proposed law ensures proper support for barangay officials to perform their duties effectively, including salaries, allowances, and other benefits.

Furthermore, Go discussed the Senate Bill No. 427, or the Barangay Health Workers Act, which seeks to provide monthly honorariums and a comprehensive package of benefits for Barangay Health Workers (BHWs), including job security, annual skill training, and civil service eligibility.

"Gawas ni-ini, naa sab ang SBN 427 o ang Barangay Health Workers Act, kung mangin balaud, tumong ani nga maka hatag sa mga Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) og kada-bulan nga honorarium ug comprehensive package of benefits, apil na ang allowances, seguridad sa trabaho, kada-tuig nga skill training ug eligibility sa civil service,” said Go.

(“Bukod dito, mayroon ding SBN 427 o ang Barangay Health Workers Act, na kung maging batas, layunin nito na magbigay sa mga Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) ng buwanang honorarium at komprehensibong pakete ng mga benepisyo, kasama na ang allowances, seguridad sa trabaho, skill training, at eligibility sa civil service.”)

In his speech, Go acknowledged local leaders' presence and hard work, including councilors, barangay captains, and other local officials, highlighting their significant responsibilities in fostering community growth.

He specifically thanked Congressman Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo, Congressman Sittie Aminah Dimaporo, Governor Imelda Quibranza Dimaporo, Vice Governor Allan Lim, former congressman Abdullah Dimaporo, board members, and mayors of Lanao del Norte, among others.

Go and his Malasakit Team distributed shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball during the activity. Some also received bicycles, mobile phones, shoes, and watches.

Go, known as 'Mr. Malasakit' for his compassionate service to Filipinos, concluded his speech by saluting the dedication and service of the barangay officials, recognizing the challenges but also the integrity and compassion with which they serve their communities.

"Gusto sab nakong ipa-abot ang akong pagsaludo sa inyong tanan sa inyong walay undang nga pagserbisyo. Dili sayon ang inyong ginabuhat, pero padayon gihapon mo nga nagsilbi nga adunay integridad ug malasakit."

(“Gusto ko ring ipaabot ang aking pagpupugay sa inyong lahat sa inyong walang tigil na paglilingkod. Hindi madali ang inyong ginagawa, ngunit patuloy pa rin kayo na nagsisilbi na may integridad at malasakit.”)

On the same day, Go also aided poor residents in Baroy, where he also attended the blessing and turnover of a town plaza, which he supported as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go.