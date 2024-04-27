Bong Go salutes military troops for upholding national security

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited the Air Force troops stationed in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, on Wednesday, 24 April. His dialogue with soldiers is consistent with his efforts to support uniformed personnel as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security.

During his visit, Senator Go discussed current conditions and challenges facing the country. His main objective was to ensure that the soldiers get the support and resources needed to perform their duties effectively and protect the interests of the country.

He also took the opportunity to express his appreciation for their dedication and sacrifices to ensure the welfare and security of every Filipino.

“Alam n’yo parati ko kasing naririnig, ‘salamat sa mga tulong, salamat sa mga programa, salamat sa mga Malasakit programs. Alam n’yo huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin ni dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte. Trabaho po namin ‘yan. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo mga uniformed personnel sa inyong sakripisyo noon pa man hanggang ngayon sa inyong serbisyo sa bayan. Kaya full support po kami sa ating mga sundalo,” stressed Go.

Senator Go also highlighted his legislative efforts to enhance the well-being of uniformed personnel. He has been instrumental in pushing for several laws and programs to strengthen national security and promote the welfare of the military.

During the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, entry level salaries for uniformed personnel were doubled, reflecting his commitment to promoting their welfare and recognizing their sacrifices. Then Special Assistant to the President, Go collaborated with policymakers to ensure this campaign promise was fulfilled by the former president.

“Noong 2018, tinupad po (ni dating pangulong Duterte) ang pangako na idoble po ang sahod ng entry position ng ating mga uniformed personnel at until now, ipaglalaban ko po kayo. Bilang vice chairperson po ng Senate Committee on National Defense, vice chairperson rin po ng (parehong komite sa) Commission on Appointments at ng (Senate Committee) on Public Order, ipaglalaban ko po ang ating mga uniformed personnel always,” Go shared.

Furthermore, building upon the success of Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5, which Go authored and co-sponsored in 2020 that provided increased compensation for all government workers, Go recently filed Senate Bill No. 2504, which proposes another salary increase for government employees through a proposed SSL6, if enacted.

Go also co-authored Republic Act 11549, a significant legislation that revises the minimum height standards for candidates applying to various law enforcement agencies. This includes the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

In line with his ongoing efforts, Go also filed SBN 422, which shall provide free legal assistance to any armed forces and law enforcement officers facing any charge arising from an incident related to the performance of official duty before the prosecutor's office, court, or any competent body if enacted into law. Acknowledging the substantial burdens carried by these uniformed individuals, the senator underscored the significance of guaranteeing that they obtain adequate legal support for as long as they fulfill their mandate in accordance with the law.

“Hindi po ako takot na mamatay dahil (naniniwala po ako na) kung panahon mo na, panahon mo na. Kung hindi mo pa panahon, hindi mo pa panahon. Diyos lamang po ang nakakaalam kung kailan ka mawawala sa mundong ito. Kung sakaling may nangyari sa amin, sabi ko isang karangalan po ang mamatay na naglilingkod po sa kanyang sariling bayan. And I'm sure gano’n rin po kayong mga sundalo,” Go said.

“Gano'n rin po ang inyong sinumpaang tungkulin sa ating bayan. Salamat sa inyong pagseserbisyo. Alam na alam ko po ang trabaho ng isang sundalo. Mahirap mapalayo sa pamilya. Salamat sa inyong serbisyo. Walang katapusan po kaming nagpapasalamat sa inyo ni dating pangulong Duterte noon pa man,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Go and his Malasakit Team provided various forms of support such as grocery packs to around 730 troops and even barangay health workers stationed there. There were also select recipients of watches and balls for basketball and volleyball.

On the same day, Go assisted more than three hundred recovering fire victims, and he also attended the Surigao del Norte Chapter's Philippine Councilors' League and Vice Mayors' League at the Princesa Garden Island Hotel, both in the city. He also witnessed the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center in Quezon town.

He then flew to Davao City, attending the Philippine League of Government and Private Midwives Inc (PLGPMI) 25th Anniversary and Annual General Assembly Opening Ceremony at SMX Lanang.