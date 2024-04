SNAPS

'BIRHEN NG ANTIPOLO' ARRIVES IN MANILA

LOOK: Catholic devotees witness the arrival of the Nuestra Señora de la Paz y del Buen Viaje, also known as the "Birhen ng Antipolo," at the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on Saturday. This marks the annual Walk for Peace of the Birhen ng Antipolo, which will last at Quiapo Church until 1 May. | via John Louie Abrina