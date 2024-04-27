BBM touts Megaworld as reliable gov’t partner

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to supercharge Cebu’s economic engine through robust private-sector partnerships like with Megaworld, positioning the province as a powerhouse for national progress and prosperity.

Speaking during the Capsule Laying Ceremony of the Mactan Expo Center at Mactan Newton in Lapu-Lapu City on the sidelines of the 503rd Commemoration of Lapulapu’s victory on the island of Mactan, Marcos cited the significant participation of the private sector in nation-building.

He said Megaworld’s grand township — Mactan Expo Center — can be a good opportunity for the country to improve its tourism industry.

“Over the years, the Alliance Global Group, as ably led by Kevin, has always been a committed and reliable partner to the government in nation-building, particularly in terms of tourism investments and general development and land development,” he added, referring to Kevin Andrew L. Tan, Alliance Global Group Inc.’s chief executive officer and vice chairperson.

He said the township has the potential to generate more employment and business opportunities and “solidify the current country’s position as events destination; and in enticing more investments through the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.”

“By tapping the huge potential of the Meetings, Incentives and Exhibitions or the MICE sector, the Mactan Expo Center will enable us to generate more employment and business opportunities to solidify our position as an events destination and entice even more investments,” he added.

Marcos also recognized the development’s strategic location, particularly its proximity to Mactan-Cebu International Airport, resorts and hotel development.

The investment opportunities, he said, will further boost the Lapu-Lapu City and Province of Cebu as the country’s leading driver of growth and prosperity.

P2.9-B for infra

Meanwhile, Marcos announced that the Department of Public Works and Highways will fund about P2.9 billion in infrastructure projects in Lapu-Lapu City alone.

He said the government will also pursue significant projects to improve road connectivity.

These projects include road widening initiatives that will significantly decongest traffic along major thoroughfares, such as the Mactan Circumferential Road and the Mactan Airport Road, as well as the Official Development Assistance-assisted Cebu-Mactan 4th Bridge and Lapu-Lapu City Coastal Road.