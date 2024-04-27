Ayala scion eyes acing EV market

Ayala Corporation believes the shift to electric vehicles (EV) will happen in time and it is bullish on the potential of ACMobility (formerly AC Motors) to become the EV maker in the country.

The group is thus matching the fresh prospects with the next-generation leader of the company.

ACMobility CEO Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala reiterated the company’s goal of pioneering the first EV ecosystem, a key step to supporting the country’s EV transition.

Last month, Ayala, who is also co-CEO of AC Industrials, sealed a partnership between the Ayala group and Bosch Philippines during the Philippine-German Business Forum held in Berlin.

AC Industrials and Bosch Philippines signed a memorandum of understanding that seeks to explore new business opportunities for both parties and the development of the local market.

AC Industrials and Bosch Philippines intend to explore potential business activities in various industries, including mobility solutions, manufacturing, energy and healthcare, among others.

The signing was witnessed by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

At the panel discussion after the signing, Ayala emphasized how Bosch supports ACMobility’s goal of building the first and largest EV platform in the Philippines.

Regarding AC Mobility, Ayala said the short-term focus is to set up the local EV ecosystem by bringing in a line-up of four-wheel EVs and widening the charging infrastructure, store footprint, and internal capabilities.

“We recognize that the shift towards clean technology will take time to materialize. Thus, our focus today is to enable that transition,” he added.

BYD distributor

Last year, ACMobility became the official national distributor of BYD, the largest manufacturer of plug-in hybrid and pure electric vehicles in the world.

BYD has three dealers across the country, and ACMobility intends to increase this to up to 20 dealers this year.

Next week, ACMobility is set to open a BYD dealership in Cebu, the first outside of Metro Manila.

Aside from expanding its dealer network, ACMobility is also ensuring competitive pricing for its EV line-up.

“Our local line-up is the widest in the market with prices, ranging from under P1.4 million to over P3.0 million. As cost is a key consideration for the broader market, each model is also priced competitively against their ICE and hybrid alternatives,” Ayala said.

33 charging stations up

ACMobility with Ayala Land and Integrated Micro-electronics, Inc., launched a network of 33 EV charging stations in 16 locations across the country last year. Ayala group aims to add 100 more stations in at least 40 locations within the year.

“We are actively engaging potential institutional partners for the rollout of charging stations. We believe that more players and more investments are necessary for the public to become comfortable with the availability of charging, and to reach the government’s goal of over 7,000 charging stations by 2030,” Ayala added.

AC Industrial’s strategic partnership with Bosch aims to set up an integrated vehicle technology in its aftersales operations.

Bosch Car Service will offer mechanical repairs to intricate electronics, engine systems, safety features, comfort upgrades, transmission expertise, and a host of other services and diagnostics.

The rebranding to ACMobility reflects the company’s transformation from being predominantly focused on selling automotive vehicles to an end-to-end mobility provider that encompasses services, infrastructure, and eventually digital platforms, among others.

This rebrand is also aligned with the company’s goal to be the leading mobility provider in the Philippines by the end of this decade.

“We believe by 2030, EVs will comprise up to 20 percent of new car sales. We intend to capture a significant share of that figure,” Ayala said.