Apolinario awaits IBF purse bid

World-rated flyweight Dave “Doberman” Apolinario is being enticed to come to Mexico where he will face Angel Ayala for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) crown.

Mike Pelayo, the registered manager of Apolinario told DAILY TRIBUNE that Ayala is not keen on traveling to Japan to face the Filipino fighter.

Ohashi Promotions represents Apolinario in the negotiating table in partnership with JC Mananquil’s SanMan Promotions, and Pelayo bared that since the two camps were unable to reach an agreement during a 30-day period mandated by the IBF, the fight will head to a purse bid to determine the date, venue and purses of the two fighters.

While everything is still up in the air, Apolinario is not wasting precious time.

“He is training as if he already has a fight on schedule,” Pelayo said, noting his boxer’s terrific work ethic.

The IBF has been declared vacant after Jesse Rodriguez of the US decided to go up in weight.

The southpaw Apolinario, 25, is coming off a fourth-round knockout win over Thailand’s Tanes Ongjunta in Tokyo to up his record to 20-0 with 14 knockouts.

Ayala, just 23, is also unbeaten with a 17-0 mark with seven knockouts.