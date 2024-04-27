Angkasosyo Hub empowers Angkas riders as entrepreneurs

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the well-being of its biker community and empower its biker-partners, homegrown motorcycle taxi company Angkas launched the Angkasosyo Hub in July 2023.

The concept was inspired by one of its chapter presidents, Allen Llevan, who has owned a sari-sari store and carinderia along F.B. Harrison Street in Pasay City for 11 years. Llevan, an Angkas rider since 2017, envisioned a program that would benefit the entire Angkas ecosystem.

“Angkasosyo kasi galing sa mga salitang negosyo at sosyo. Ang main objective nito ay makatulong sa rider na may sariling negosyo, sa ibang riders, at syempre sa Angkas,” Llevan said.

Angkas CEO George Royeca, a staunch advocate for entrepreneurship, commended bikers who engage in diverse income-generating activities beyond their roles with Angkas. Royeca reiterated the company's dedication to supporting bikers in expanding their income opportunities, aiming to inspire others to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors.

"How do we move from a single-income household to a dual-income household? If the husband earns from Angkas, perhaps the wife can engage in live selling. We aim to empower households by instilling a mindset that everyone can be an entrepreneur. That's our goal for all our bikers. It's a holistic community approach. It's all about mindset," shared Royeca.

So, how does it work? Angkas bikers with their own businesses can convert them into Angkasosyo hubs. This designation allows their businesses or establishments to serve as ‘tambayans’ or resting places for Angkas bikers operating in the area. In return, bikers receive complimentary snacks and coffee, along with a P10 discount on their total bill during each visit. This P10 discount is accumulated by Angkas every month and remitted to the business owner.

Marvin Rapada, an Angkas biker of seven years, manages a kitchenette business located in Brgy Bagong Pagasa, Quezon City. He inherited the family business following his parents' passing, offering barbecue, milk tea, snacks, and grilled food to customers. Rapada attested to the positive impact of being an Angkasosyo Hub on his business's visibility and reputation in the community. "Kilalang-kilala na kami sa aming baranggay dahil kilala nila yung Angkas. Mas may tiwala sila. Dinarayo kami hindi lang nung mga taga-dito, pati na rin nung ibang Angkas riders na sinasabihan ng kanilang El Presidente. Nakakatuwa kasi ramdam mo yung suporta ng komunidad sa negosyo mo,” Rapada shared.

In addition to his kitchenette business, Rapada now sells shower caps for Angkas riders in need of supplies. He advises aspiring entrepreneurs among his fellow riders to exercise patience, emphasizing that success in business doesn't happen overnight. “Pag nag business ka, huwag mong i-expect na agad-agad darating ang income. Ang mas isipin mo yung puhunan at kung paano mo ipo-promote. Matinding diskarte kailangan at syempre, dapat yung mindset mo, mindset ng negosyante. Yung kahit mahirap na, kailangan nakangiti ka pa rin sa customer,” Rapada advised.

For Llevan, being an Angkasosyo Hub has significantly boosted his business. He noted that his income has doubled, citing the effective promotion of his store on social media by Angkas. Previously earning around P700 per day, Llevan now generates approximately P1,500 per day since becoming an Angkasosyo Hub.

Yrreg Guerrero, owner of a burger station in Project 4, Quezon City, has found more than just extra income through the Angkasosyo Hub. Since becoming an Angkas biker in 2018, Guerrero has formed bonds with various Angkas biker groups who frequent his establishment. He first learned about Angkas from a customer who befriended him and shared the app. Guerrero values the camaraderie and sense of community that the Hub provides, as bikers gather to rest and socialize, “Madalas yung mga grupo ng Angkas biker tumatambay dito, nagpapahinga. Nagkakaroon ng bonding. Kahit yung mga hindi magkakakilala na grupo, nagiging magkakaibigan,” Guerrero shared.

He encourages fellow Angkas bikers with businesses to consider turning them into Angkasosyo Hubs, not only to create more resting spots for bikers but also to increase income and business visibility. This aligns with Royeca's vision of empowering drivers beyond just providing a job, “We can equip our drivers with the tools to thrive in a modern economy. This is about providing more than just a means to earn a living. It’s about offering a path out of poverty, towards financial stability and dignity,” said Royeca.