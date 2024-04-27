Airport cops arrest foreigner at CIA for possession of firearms, ammunition

The Philippine National Police - Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported that a 47-year-old passenger bound for Bangkok was taken into custody at Clark International Airport (CIA) last Thursday night (25 April) for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

According to the PNP-AVSEGROUP, the discovery was made when the OTS Security Screening Officer noticed an unusual image resembling a prohibited item inside the backpack of the suspect during final security screening.

Following the standard operating procedure, the said baggage inspector conducted a 100 percent physical inspection of the passenger's belongings in the presence of the police and its owner to witness the manual inspection.

During the inspection conducted, it was confirmed that there was one unit of the CZ 92 Caliber 6.35 Browning pistol with an inserted magazine loaded with eightlive ammunition rounds.

After the passenger failed to present any necessary documentation, the PNP-AVSEGROUP arrested him for violating Republic Act No. 10591, which is commonly known as "The Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act."

The passenger who was arrested was notified of his legal rights and the circumstances behind his detention.

An alternate recording device (ARD) was used during the arrest in compliance with A.M. The Supreme Court issued Case No. 21-06-08-SC.

The suspect and the Security Risk Items (SRIs) were immediately taken to Clark International Airport Police Station for further investigation and proper disposition.

P/BGen. Christopher N. Abrahano, Director of the PNP AVSEGROUP, reminded the public to uphold strict adherence to all laws and regulations, as the AVSEGROUP will not tolerate any attempt to compromise airport security.

"In our stance to maintain the highest standards of safety and protection in all airports nationwide, we (AVSEGROUP) have zero tolerance for any actions or behaviors that could jeopardize the security of our airports, their passengers, employees, and stakeholders," he added.