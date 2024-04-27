Abby comes to West Rembo robotic team’s rescue

Makati Mayor Abby Binay has extended financial assistance to the West Rembo Elementary School Robotics Team presently representing the Philippines in the 2024 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas running until 3 May.

“Even though West Rembo Elementary School is no longer part of Makati, I decided to help them using my personal funds so they have less to worry about and can focus on the competition. They bring pride to the nation and deserve our full support,” Mayor Abby said.

Consisting of two Grade 5 and two Grade 6 students, the team visited the mayor at City Hall on Wednesday before embarking on their journey to the United States. Their parents had reached out to Mayor Binay seeking assistance, citing insufficient funding from the Taguig City Government to cover the team’s expenses.

“I am saddened by the seeming lukewarm support shown by the Taguig local government to the West Rembo Robotics Team. It gives me a reason to worry if Taguig will be able to maintain the level and quality of the Robotics program introduced by Makati,” Mayor Abby said.

Makati has a rich history of fostering robotics education, with the Robotics Program introduced in public schools during the 2007-2008 academic year.

Under Mayor Abby’s tenure since 2017, the city has integrated a comprehensive robotics curriculum for Grades 3 to 12, developed in collaboration with DepEd Makati. This curriculum aims to enhance students’ problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

To support students’ learning, Makati has also provided age-appropriate robotics kits tailored to different skill levels, ranging from entry-level kits for beginners to advanced kits for experienced users.

Additionally, the city ensures access to complete game fields and elements for practice and interschool competitions, enabling students to compete on a broader scale.

The West Rembo Elementary School Robotics Team, composed of Rio Pauline Dames, Cassandra Elyze Cruz, Andrew Lijarso, and Zyric Abines, has earned Mayor Abby’s praise for their dedication. She urged them to represent the country with pride and recognized the invaluable support and guidance provided by parents and coaches.