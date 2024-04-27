56 Angeles public schools get free WiFi

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — A total of 56 public schools will get free WiFi as part of the city government’s thrust to boost the education sector in the area.

According to Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., internet access will be available for free to 56 public schools with the installation of dedicated fiber optics.

This was confirmed by IC Calaguas, chief Adviser of Lazatin.

Calaguas said that aside from the 56 public schools, all government offices, the 33 barangays, and the 6 Rural Health Units will also be provided with dedicated fiber optics.

“The installation of the fiber optic cable will now be in full swing with the supervision of our Information Communication and Technology Division Chief Michael Lising,” Calaguas added.

According to Lising, the roll-out for the implementation will start in 56 public schools.

The said wifi access will also be used in the public schools’ libraries and laboratories.

Mayor Lazatin also provided free internet access during the pandemic, where 772 satellites were installed.