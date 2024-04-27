42 areas expected to experience 'danger' level heat index on Sunday

Forty-two areas in the country are expected to experience a "danger" level heat index on Sunday, 28 April, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (PAGASA).

A heat index of 42°C to 51°C falls under the "danger" category, based on PAGASA's classification, and would likely cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion, while heat stroke is probably with continued heat or sun exposure.

In its latest forecast, the state weather bureau said Dagupan City, Pangasinan will experience the highest temperature hitting 48°C.

Meanwhile, two areas will reach 47°C: Bacnotan, La Union, and Aparri, Cagayan.

This is followed by areas under 46°C: ISU Echague, Isabela, and Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Five areas will be under 45°C: CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur, Roxas City, Capiz, Sangley Point, Cavite, Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City, and Sinait, Ilocos Sur.

Aside from these, Clark Airport, Pampanga; NVSU Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya; NAIA, Pasay; and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte are also expected to experience extreme heat at 44°C.

Fourteen areas are also forecast to have a heat index of 43°C: Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte; Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur; Davao City, Davao del Sur; Butuan City, Agusan del Norte; Virac, Catanduanes; Aborlan, Palwan; Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Coron, Palawan; Tayabas City, Quezon; CLSU, Munoz in Nueva Ecija; Iba, Zambales; Science Garden, Quezon City; and MMSU, Batac in Ilocos Norte.

Iloilo City, Iloilo; Dumangas, Iloilo; La Granja, La Carlota in Negros Occidental; Catarman, Northern Samar; Tacloban City, Leyte; Guiuan Eastern Samar; Masbate City, Masbate; Legazpi, Albay; Daet, Camarines Norte; Romblon, Romblon; Calapan, Oriental Mindoro; Ambulong, Tanauan in Batangas; Casiguran, Aurora; and Baler, Aurora are seen to have their temperatures are their highest at 42°C.

The heat index is the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body, according to PAGASA.

Hence, the public is encouraged to take preventive measures against heat-related illnesses, whose symptoms include sweating heavily, exhaustion, dizziness, blacking out, vomiting, a feeling of nausea, and weakness despite a fast pulse, urging people to limit time spent outdoors, drink plenty of water, and wear protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.