2Go strengthens domestic line

Transportation and logistics company 2GO Group Inc., led by the Sy family’s SM Group, is expanding its reach across the country with the addition of MV 2GO Masigla to its fleet.

The move will help enhance accessibility and connectivity for both Filipino passengers and businesses.

During an interview with reporters at the ceremonial launch of the new vessel on Friday, 2GO chief financial officer and treasurer William Howell said the company is keen on strengthening its presence, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

“As we continue to invest in the business, we will certainly study plans to expand even further. We feel that there’s room to grow, especially in the Visayas and Mindanao region,” Howell said.

“We are just very cautiously optimistic. We are looking to invest and grow the business this 2024 and lay the foundation for the future of 2GO. It’s more long-term to continue the growth of the company,” he added.

The star-studded vessel launch was attended by SM Investments Corp. vice chairman Teresita Sy-Coson, SM Prime Chairman of the Executive Committee Hans Sy, gaming and ports tycoon Enrique K. Razon, Jr., and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Star-studded event

Other former government officials such as ex-Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and ex-Presidential Spokesperson Edwin Lacierda were also present.

MV Masigla, which embarked on its maiden sail in March but was only officially launched yesterday, will serve the Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan, and Manila routes, as these cities remain attractive for local and foreign tourists alike.

With upgraded facilities and amenities, local sea travel is now a fun and unforgettable journey. Spacious cabins to menu options for a great dining experience are available to passengers.

Watsons, Miniso and Kultura shops, along with a clinic, are available onboard the MV Masigla. The ship is designed to pamper passengers and enhance their voyage experience.

Its operations help connect goods to various ports faster than traditional freighters, enabling businesses to expedite their supply chains and meet commitments.

MV Masigla is the fourth of the five vessels that 2GO invested in to widen and grow its business.