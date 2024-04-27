27-year-old Pinay collared at NAIA on theft charges

The Manila Police District (MPD) and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) apprehended on Wednesday 24 April, a Pinay passenger who was accused of theft at departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

According to the authorities, the accused, a 27-year-old resident of Biñan City, Laguna, was stopped while she attempted to board her flight bound for Indonesia in a joint police operation from Barbosa Police Station 14, NAIA Police Station 3, and Aviation Security Unit NCR.

The suspect was then taken into custody by virtue of a bench warrant obtained when she neglected to show up for her scheduled arraignment under Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code about a theft infraction. The warrant was filed under Criminal Case No. 16-041 dated August 24, 2016, and was issued by Honorable Judge Ireneo M. Lustre, presiding judge of the Municipal Trial Court of Santa Rosa City, 4th Judicial Region, Province of Laguna. It was suggested that a PHP 6,000.00 bail be set.

With the use of different recording equipment, the accused was informed during the arrest of her constitutional rights and the nature of the offense in a language that she understood.

Currently, the accused is in the custody of Barbosa PS-14 for documentation and proper disposition.

PBGen Christopher N. Abrahano, PNP AVSEGROUP Director, commended the swift action of the members of the PNP airport authorities in fairly enforcing the law. He added, "The PNP AVSEGROUP is ever-diligent and well-prepared in responding to and preventing any unlawful occurrences in all airports nationwide."