2 Pinoy teams win Huawei ICT competition

Two Filipino teams emerged victorious at the 8th Huawei ICT Competition Asia-Pacific 2023-2024, a testament to the country’s growing pool of tech talent.

The award ceremony, co-hosted by Huawei and the ASEAN Foundation, was held at the ASEAN Headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Cebu Institute of Technology —University (CIT-U) and iACADEMY secured grand prizes in their respective categories, making history for the Philippines.

CIT-U’s team, composed of Thomas Danjo Manulat, Adrian Sajulga, Tristan James Tolentino, and guided by Instructor Dr. Eugene Busico, bagged the top prize in the Innovation Track.

Their project, “WEI Care,” impressed the judges with its innovative use of technology.

WEI Care utilizes Huawei smartwatch technology and Huawei AI to create a heart attack monitoring system. This marks the first time a Philippine team has advanced to the regional round of the competition.

Meanwhile, iACADEMY’s team, consisting of Ryan Caezar Itang, Nicholas Barilea, Justine Benedict Umali, and mentored by Instructor Jayson Viernes, dominated the recently introduced Computing Track.

Represented by SOC Dean Francisco Napalit, the team displayed exceptional talent and will join CIT-U in representing the Philippines at the Global Finals in Shenzhen, China this May.