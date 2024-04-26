You ask, I answer

It’s time to give way to your numerous inquiries. Let’s tackle your top three concerns.

Weight loss

Q: I cannot seem to lose weight. Please share your tips.

There is no magic bullet to weight loss. But here is something you must know.

1. Starvation diets are banned. This is non-negotiable. The safest, most efficient diet in the world is one that provides you with the right energy in order to maintain a healthy body. There are no short-cuts.

2. The most efficient way to track your fitness regimen and monitor your goals is to have a personal trainer. Sign up in a gym of your choice. Your fitness coach can design a steady combination of cardio and weight training in order to guarantee that you meet your goals.

What is important is to know what to eat and then, to simply put, how to burn them. Yes, it sounds simple. For many, it is a challenge. For others, it is easy.

Your coach will also determine your basic metabolic rate and your resting metabolic rate. This is the energy your body uses while at rest and then at rest with simple daily activity.

Trivia: Do you know that your body’s RMR uses up 70 percent of your stored energy? And this does not include exercise yet. Is this encouraging to you?

3. Increase your activity level without compromising your rest and sleep. For example, apart from daily brisk walks, add swimming, Pilates and gym time. Once a week, go ballroom dancing.

4. Cut back on the sweets and alcohol consumption. Choose only complex carbohydrates.

5. Practice portion control. No to “unli” rice.

6. Manage your stress levels because you need to avoid stress eating.

7. Get quality sleep.

8. Control your urge to snack at random, especially before bedtime.

Q: How can I raise my energy levels in my senior years? I am a woman who still wishes to live a zestful life.