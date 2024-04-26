We have a statesman

Being adept at navigating increasingly difficult foreign affairs is becoming the hallmark of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who is following in his father’s footsteps.

PBBM, nonetheless, has made his mark in the community of nations as a defender of the global order governed by laws.

The recent US-Japan-Philippines trilateral summit marked a turning point as the alliance drew from the historically robust bilateral relationships of the three nations.

By the end of the Washington DC summit, the importance of the Philippines in the region became distinct.

The three nations expanded maritime security drills, including the first-ever joint exercises among their coast guards, naval domain awareness support, and joint patrols with other regional partners like Australia.

The expanded Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) exercises, which involve observers from 14 other nations and include the French Navy, are ongoing.

It is also held as a showcase of new military equipment recently delivered to the Philippines by international partners.

Philippine military modernization will be the main beneficiary of the gains from the trilateral partnership following US President Joe Biden’s request for an additional $128 million in congressional funding for infrastructure at local bases that the US accesses under the expanded Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

A significant achievement under the Pacific partnership is a joint cyber defense network, which follows recent cyberattacks traced to Chinese military-linked groups.

Japan and the US agreed to expand investments in the Philippine semiconductor workforce and help secure the semiconductor supply chains.

Another highlight of the alliance was the announcement of the Luzon Economic Corridor, a multi-city infrastructure and investment project to connect and drive economic growth in strategic economic hubs Subic Bay, Clark, Manila, and Batangas.

Beyond the trilateral economic and security cooperation suite, they showcased a shared vision of a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific and exactly how the three countries could complement each other’s strengths.

The Philippines has advantages due to its geopolitical positioning, massive economic growth potential, and young, skilled workforce, while the US brings immense military power, economic support, and technical expertise.

Japan has led the world in infrastructure investment in Southeast Asia and is a steadfast supporter of peace and security programs in the region, including in Mindanao.

What is lacking is a united front in the political front, which is traditionally fractious.

The situation calls for a united front against unprecedented challenges, but certain groups have been exploiting the volatile situation to divide the nation.

The previous administration, for instance, took a different approach, termed an independent foreign policy of being “friend to all, enemy to none,” which has radically shifted under PBBM of adherence to international laws.

It is the call of the incumbent leader to shape his relations with other nations.

His predecessor said that he was elected to his position as President and not as a statesman. However, the events that unfolded showed the need for a chief executive with multifaceted skills.

The track PBBM has taken is proving to be effective since nations have accepted the need for their involvement to maintain order in the region.

PBBM’s increasing role in maintaining peace in the region, however, will succeed through the full support of Filipinos, who should discard their political biases for the moment.

His detractors should leave the crafting of foreign policies to PBBM, which comes with the package as President.