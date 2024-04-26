Washington takes MDT with Phl 'very seriously' — US military official

The United States has once again reiterated its support to the Philippines, even in the event of external aggression, “in honor of the existing Mutual Defense Treaty.”

“The Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) was there for more than 70 years and we take that very seriously and for my President recently said that we will honor those treaties and abrogations,” Lt. Gen. Michael Cederholm, commanding general of the 1 Marine Expeditionary Force, told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday night.

The MDT was the most significant element in the Philippine - U.S. alliance since 1951.

“With the Philippines and the United States, I think we have a shared vision in an open and free Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

Cederholm said such shared vision can be characterized by “transparency, rules of international order, respect of sovereignty and seeking a peace resolution of the conflict.

“I think that’s the opportunity that the United States looks to join into, we’ve done this for 39 years,” he pointed out when asked if the US sees going beyond joint training with the Philippines.

“It’s an ironclad alliance, which one we take seriously and we honor and we look forward to training in the opportunity to come in that integration both on the ground and in communities,” Cederholm further stressed.

Perfect training for CADC

Meanwhile, Cederholm said the ongoing Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) Exercises could be a “perfect training ground” for the Philippines’ Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) — the country’s new defense paradigm, in view of heightened tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Cederholm said the Balikatan’s combat drills, which focus on integrated air missile defense, cyber defense, and other relevant exercises can contribute to the country’s deterrent efforts against external security threats.

“This is the perfect training ground,” he stressed.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said CADC aims to develop the country's capability to protect its entire territory including its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to ensure that the next generation of Filipinos will be able to enjoy its natural resources.

The CADC, he added, will allow the AFP to protect and guarantee “Philippine nationals, Philippine corporations, and those authorized by the Philippine government the unimpeded and peaceful exploration and exploitation of all natural resources within our EEZ and other areas we have jurisdiction.”

The CADC was introduced after the China Coast Guard increased its dangerous maneuvers against the Philippine vessels in the Ayungin Shoal.