Understanding kidney health: What the tests mean

Imaging tests

1. Ultrasound

Utilizing sound waves, ultrasound offers images of the kidneys to identify abnormalities, such as size, position or obstructions like stones or tumors.

2. CT Scan

This imaging method employs X-rays to visualize the kidneys for structural anomalies and obstructions. Contrast dye may be used, but caution is advised for individuals with kidney disease.

Other tests

1. Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR) Scan

A GFR scan assesses kidney function and blood flow using a radioactive tracer. It’s a safe procedure conducted in the Nuclear Medicine Department and lasts about four hours.

2. Kidney Biopsy

In this procedure, small kidney tissue samples are extracted using a thin needle for microscopic examination. It’s performed to diagnose specific diseases, assess damage or investigate issues with kidney transplants.

It is important to note that these tests aren’t all conducted simultaneously and should only be performed when deemed necessary by your physician.