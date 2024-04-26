THAI TREAT Kongkraphan conquers Luisita

TARLAC — Under the oppressive heat and tough challenge from her pursuers, Thai pride PK Kongkraphan remained invincible on foreign territory as she ruled the ICTSI Luisita Ladies International 2024 Championships despite a 74 Thursday.

But the trophy was not handed to her on a silver platter as Taiwanese Hsuan Chen threatened her until the very end as Kongkraphan won by three strokes in the $100,000 championship co-sanctioned by the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) and the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

The final nine holes turned into a virtual matchplay and a supreme test of nerves.

But it was Kongkraphan’s iron will that proved decisive down the stretch.

Taking advantage of Chen’s costly bogeys on Nos. 15, 16 and 17, Kongkraphan seized the opportunity to regain control of the match, securing the hard-fought win with a gutsy run of pars.

Kongkraphan’s triumph, fashioned out on a five-under 211 total and worth $18,000, exemplified her ability to rise to the occasion and navigate challenging circumstances with grace and skill.

In a tournament marked by intense competition and punishing conditions, her strategic savvy ultimately earned her a 24th professional title in a career spanning 15 years that likewise saw her triumph on various tours, including the Ladies Asian Golf Tour and the Epson Tour.

Kongkraphan, who campaigned for seven years on the LPGA Tour, also accumulated several championships on the Thai LPGA, leading to Order of Merit titles the last three years.

She expressed immense satisfaction and relief after securing her first win in the season, underscoring the hard work she had invested while noting that her efforts had finally paid off.

“I’ve been working hard for this (win) and it paid off. It was a tough day, I tried to be aggressive but the conditions were tough. It was very stressful but I’m very proud of myself,” said Kongkraphan, who also noted the tough pin positions and the wind that picked up from the start.

Kongkraphan’s conquest also required utmost patience and resilience, particularly as Chen remained a constant threat. Despite facing adversity with a one-birdie, two-bogey over nine holes to fall behind, the reigning Asian Games individual gold medalist displayed her experience and composure by stringing together a series of pars in the last seven holes.

As Chen briefly seized the lead with a frontside 35 and remained neck-and-neck with Kongkraphan in the early stages of the back nine, the pressure mounted for both competitors with the Taiwanese reeling back with consecutive bogeys from No. 10 and the Khon Kaen native also yielding a stroke on the 11th, setting the stage for a frenetic finish.

But Chen’s wavering backside 41 led to a 76 and Kongkraphan’s commanding victory.

It also enabled Harmie Constantino, who fired the day’s best 69, and Chih-Yun Wu, who matched par 72 for the second straight time, to finish tied for second at 214 in the 54-hole championship sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. Each received $8,233.

As Chen faltered in the closing stages of the match, Kongkraphan pounced on her rival’s miscues.

She also acknowledged the difficulty of the day’s play, emphasizing the need to staying mentally sharp and maintaining distance control on the greens.

Florence Bisera pulled to within three with two birdies in the first five holes but failed to sustain her charge, reeling back with three bogeys in the last 11 holes and ending up with a 73 for solo fifth at 215 worth $4,000.

Sarah Ababa shot a 71 to tie Dussavi Soopimjit and Pear Pooratangaopa, who carded 73 and 74, respectively, at sixth with 217s, while Kanyawawt Poomklay came through with a 70 for joint ninth at 218 with Eri Ashizawa (72), Kultida Pramphun (73) and Wad Phaewchimplee (76).

While Kongkraphan also tasted success on the TLPGA, her crowning achievement came at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China last year, where she emerged victories against the region’s best.