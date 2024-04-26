Senior citizen found dead in Sampaloc

A 65-year-old man was found dead inside his room in Sampaloc, Manila, the Manila Police District (MPD) reported Friday.

The MPD identified the victim as Elmer Ramirez Beriña, a resident of Barangay 450, Sampaloc, Manila.

The incident was personally reported by Barangay Kagawad Allan Francisco at the Sampaloc Police Station.

Preliminary findings revealed that the victim was last seen alive around 6:00 a.m. on 23 April by three witnesses, identified as James Paul Guzman, John Arnold Abac, and Rosalie Palaganas.

Palaganas discovered the lifeless body of Ramirez lying on his bed, fully naked.

According to Palaganas' sister, the victim was supposedly scheduled for a check-up on 24 April.

Prior to the discovery, Palaganas said the victim had difficulty in breathing.