Sandigan junks demurrer plea of ex-ARMM official

The Sandiganbayan has denied the bid of a former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) official to dismiss the 32 graft charges filed against him over P3.51 million in procured supplies.

The anti-graft court’s Sixth Division denied the motion for leave to file a demurrer to evidence of Usman Tantao Sarangani, the erstwhile ARMM-Department of Environment and Natural Resources Regional Secretary, on the ground that it would merely delay the court proceedings.

Sarangani faces 16 counts each of violating Section 3 (e) and (h) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019) for allegedly conspiring with ARMM Regional Accountant Nanayaon Dibaratun to commit the purported irregularities in the office supply procurement contracts totaling P3,512,500 million.

Court records showed that Dibaratun “manipulated” the DENR-ARMM purchase of office supplies from Ashley Ventures and Alftizah Ayezah Enterprises, which graft probers later discovered to be “owned” by her.

Investigators said Sarangani had a pecuniary interest in Dibaratun’s businesses, citing his signature in the 16 disbursement vouchers, which he claimed he was unaware of.

Dibaratun was among those indicted by the Ombudsman along with Sarangani in June 2018, but she passed away before the charges could be filed in court.

Sarangani sought Sandiganbayan’s consideration to halt the charges against him, citing the insufficient documentary evidence from the prosecution to proceed to trial.

The prosecution, however, countered that Sarangani appeared to be engaging in forum shopping, taking into account that the premises he raised in his current motion were the same as those he raised in a previous petition, which the Supreme Court already denied.

The Sandiganbayan concurred with the prosecution’s evidence.

“After examining the prosecution’s evidence and the arguments accused Sarangani raised in his motion, the court rules that granting accused Sarangani leave to file his demurrer to evidence will merely delay the proceedings,” it said.