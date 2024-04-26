RSG PH fires two players from MDL squad in match-fixing scandal

RSG PH has fired two players from its MDL squad RSG El Ganador following a match-fixing scandal that was exposed by AP Bren head coach Duckey.

Yesterday, Duckey revealed on Facebook a screenshot of an alleged offer by Jigen Paul Masangkay to match-fix an MPL or MDL game for P100,000.

Hours after the post, RSG PH conducted an investigation and fired Raven "Aeris" Arellano and Christian John "Nyija" Calantoc for being "guilty" of game-fixing allegations.

"As an organization with with uncompromising stance against match-fixing, we have proactively cooperated with authorities, including MDL Philippines and El Ganador Esports, to conduct a swift and comprehensive investigation into the matter," RSG PH said in the statement.

"As a result, we have identified the following players as being guilty of match-fixing allegations; 1. Raven "Aeris" Arellano and 2. Christian Jhn "Nyija" Calantoc. These players' contracts will be terminated with immediate effect and reported to the relevant authorities."

MDL PH is currently conducting an investigation of its own while the alleged game fixer Jigen Paul has since deactivated his account on Facebook.