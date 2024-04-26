Photo courtesy of Yummie Dingding

SNAPS

QC's Catwalk to Sustainability: RETASHOW

LOOK: QC's Catwalk to Sustainability took center stage on Friday, 26 April 2024, at SM City Novaliches in Quezon City. The event featured 20 local designers showcasing their daily wear creations made from at least 70% recycled textiles and fabrics. Promoting eco-conscious fashion choices was at the heart of RETASHOW, aiming to raise awareness about the environmental impact of textile waste among Quezon City residents. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte graced the occasion with other local government officials. Renegade Limpin emerged victorious, taking home the grand prize for his impressive work featuring denim. | via Yummie Dingding