QCPD: P1-M worth of drugs seized, minor rescued in buy-bust

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) operatives rescued a minor who yielded P1,035,000.00 worth of illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation Thursday night.

QCPD Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan said,the buy-bust operation conducted by Talipapa Police Station (PS 3) under P/Lt.Col.Morgan Aguilar.

An informant tipped the authorities on the illegal drug peddling activities of a minor, prompting them to set a buy-bust operation at 6:55 PM on 25 April 2024 at No. 46 Dimaano Compound, Brgy. Balong Bato, Quezon City.

The Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of PS 3 used a police officer who acted as posuer buyer and bought P11,000.00 worth of shabu from the 17-year-old and upon consummation of the drug deal, the operatives immediately took custody of the said minor.

Aside from the buy-bust money, seized were 150 grams of shabu worth P1,020,000.00, ten grams of marijuana “Kush” valued at P15,000.00, and a sling bag.

Maranan said the arrested minor was charged for violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office and will be turned-over to Station Women's and Children Concern Section (SWCCS) and later to Quezon City Social Services Development Department (SSDD).

“Binabati ko ang mga operatiba ng PS 3 sa kanilang mas pinaigting na anti-drug operation na nagresulta ng pagkakumpiska ng mga nabanggit na ebidensya at pagrescue sa nasabing menor-de-edad. Ako rin ay nananawagan sa mga magulang na bantayan at gabayan mabuti ang ating mga anak lalong-lalong na kung sila mga minors upang mailayo sa mga ganitong gawain," Maranan said.