PRO 8 campaign vs insurgency nets 88 reds

PALO, Leyte – The intensified campaign of the Philippine National Police against communist insurgents in Eastern Visayas continues to gain ground with the voluntary surrender of 81 members of the New People’s Army (NPA) and the apprehension of seven others between 1 January and 24 April 2024.

Records from the Police Regional Office 8 (PRO 8) show that of the 81 cadres who voluntarily surrendered, 35 of them were from Northern Samar, 18 from Eastern Samar, 16 from Samar’ 10 from Leyte and two from Tacloban City.

PRO 8 said these individuals are currently in the custody of the units where they surrendered and are being assessed for possible enrollment in the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

The E-CLIP program provides necessary support to former CTG members who wish to return to their communities.

Meanwhile, the seven arrested NPA members are temporarily in police custody for documentation and proper disposition before subsequent transfer to the court of origin.

PRO 8 Director PBGen. Reynaldo Pawid said the PRO 8 will continue to intensify its campaign and will focus on stopping the recruitment of youth in schools.

“These achievements demonstrate the growing momentum in our efforts to combat insurgency in the region. We will intensify our awareness campaigns, particularly targeting students and youth, to educate them about the deceptive recruitment practices of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front,” he said.

“By doing so, we are safeguarding our youth and the vulnerable sector from the risks associated with affiliating with any of their front organizations,” he added.