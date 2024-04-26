PNP: Revocation of Quiboloy’s gun permit eyed this week

The Philippine National Police is considering to revoke the firearms license of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, this week.

In a news forum on Wednesday, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said Police Chief General Francisco Marbil is already studying the recommendation to revoke Quiboloy’s firearms permit and his decision will be out soon.

Fajardo noted the PNP legal officers are also looking into the revocation matter.

“I don't want to preempt the decision of PNP, but our Chief PNP is already studying the matter [and] we have legal officers for it,” she said in Filipino.

Fajardo said the recommendation of the Firearms and Explosives Office has a clear basis.

“But we should wait for the formal signing of our Chief PNP. And hopefully, within the week it will be out—approved decision of our Chief PNP,” she added.

Fajardo cited the FEO Section 4 of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act as among the grounds for the revocation.

Also, the Standards and Requisites for Issuance of and Obtaining a License to Own and Possess Firearms of the Law stated that “the applicant has not been convicted or is currently an accused in a pending criminal case before any court of law for a crime that is punishable with a penalty of more than two years.”

Fajardo also stressed that legal disability for gun ownership also includes “pendency of a criminal case with an imposable penalty of two years” which was the same grounds cited by Senator Risa Hontiveros when she urged for the revocation of Quiboloy’s firearms licenses.

Hontiveros earlier criticized the PNP for making so many excuses about Quiboloy’s gun permit, saying the religious leader is now considered a “high-profile fugitive who must be apprehended.”

Fajardo said Quiboloy has 19 firearms and the license of one of them already expired in March.