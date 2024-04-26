PLDT, Smart empower youth at Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology through mental health awareness initiative

As part of their broad program to promote digital wellness particularly among the youth, PLDT and Smart recently supported the mental health initiative of the Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology (NEUST). Attended by over 400 youth participants, the uplifting conversations were part of NEUST’s student government-led effort entitled, “I Matter: Building One’s Mental Health Across Different Bridges”.

“In PLDT and Smart, we empower the youth to become advocates of Internet safety by cultivating spaces where they can build authentic relationships and feel a sense of comfort and camaraderie. By enabling the youth to become agents of change, we strengthen our goal of having an inclusive community towards a better today,” said Stephanie V. Orlino, AVP and head of Stakeholder Management at PLDT and Smart.

Riyan Portuguez, more popularly known as “Your Millennial Psychologist,” was among the speakers during the event. Portuguez shared how it is important to foster high-quality connections and relationships by establishing trust, becoming a safe space, communicating affirmation, practicing gratitude and being present.

“As social psychologist Joost Meerloo said, ‘The delight in conversation comes not from making sense, but from making contact. It is important that we create authentic relationships where we are surrounded by people we trust and where we feel safe,” Portuguez shared.