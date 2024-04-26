Phl, US, France conduct joint sail in WPS for Balikatan’s maritime drill

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Thursday confirmed that naval vessels of the Philippines, the United States, and France have started sailing within the country’s exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.

Captain Ariel Coloma, AFP Western Command spokesperson, said the joint sail is part of the Mutual Maritime Exercise (MME) under this year’s execution of the Philippines -US Balikatan war games.

“As we speak, our ships are already setting sail from Puerto Princesa. They have lined up training activities. In fact, upon reaching the eastern coast of Palawan, they will begin holding division tactics, officer of watch maneuvers,” he added.

The Philippine Navy’s BRP Davao del Sur (LD602) and BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16) with French Navy Floreal-class frigate FS Vendemiaire (F734) and America’s USS Harpers Ferry departed from Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Thursday morning and are expected to sail in the WPS until 29 April.

Coloma said the three countries’ ships will sail together from the east coast reaching north of Mindoro Strait and entering the WPS.

“So the exercise will continue, including the photo exercise and then, the gunnery exercise, that will be until April 29,” he added.

Further, the LD602 will exhibit an amphibious assault on 30 April.

Coloma emphasized that the MME also aims to enhance the maritime interoperability of the Philippines with its allied countries.

He added that the exercise will also test the participants’ new equipment, techniques, tactics, and procedures for defense.

Chinese presence expected

Coloma said group sea drills during MME will continue with or without China’s presence in the WPS.

“We monitor them and we record their presence in our area—within our exclusive economic zone—but in terms of Balikatan exercise, we will push through with our events, we will push through with the serials lined up for our ships and our units,” he stressed.

Coloma said the Balikatan drills have been carefully planned a long time ago, thus, they don’t see any reason to discontinue the slated events due to China’s presence.

Philippine Navy spokesperson for WPS Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad noted the surge of Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels in the WPS as the Philippines and United States formally opened their annual bilateral Balikatan Exercise earlier this week.