SNAPS

PBBM unveils new passenger terminal

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the unveiling of the marker of the new passenger terminal building (PTB) during its inauguration at the Port of Batangas in Batangas City on Friday, 26 April 2024. With the President are Batangas City Mayor Beverly Rose A. Dimacuha-Mariño, Batangas Province Governor Hermilando Mandanas, Batangas 5th District Representative Marvey Mariño, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI) Director and President Eusebio H. Tanco, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Philippine Port Authority (PPA) Jay Santiago, and DP World Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. |📷 KJ ROSALES / PPA POOL via Yummie Dingding