Paat drools over Korean exposure

Chery Tiggo skipper Mylene Paat swears she will be using her stint during the 2024 Korean V-League (KOVO) Women’s Asian Quota Draft as an opportunity to get exposed and gain experience.

Scheduled 29 April to 1 May, the KOVO spikefest is also bringing in other standouts from the Premier Volleyball League such as Creamline’s Tots Carlos and Petro Gazz blocker MJ Phillips.

“I’m not expecting to be selected when I join the tryout in Korea. It’s part of my exposure, and experience, too,” Paat said.

The event, which drew the confirmed participation of 36 players, will be held at the Halla Gymnasium and Suni Hotel in Jeju Island.

Those who will stand out will be selected as an import.

The 5-foot-9 veteran spiker and three-time Most Valuable Player Carlos both had international exposure as part of the national team.

Philipps, meanwhile, is listed as one of the six returning players in the pool after a stint with Gwangju Al Peppers in the previous KOVO season.

Phillips was the lone Filipino drafted in last year’s KOVO tryouts with the fifth pick by Al Peppers while Paat, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Majoy Baron, Iris Tolenada, and Jia De Guzman went undrafted.

As she embarks on a journey to exhibit her talents once more on the international stage, Paat will miss crucial games as the Crossovers begin its semifinal campaign in the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday.

“I think I’ll miss things here in the semis, but then I’m pretty sure that my other teammates are ready if ever they’re subbed into the game,” Paat said.

“I’m so thankful for Coach Kungfu (Reyes) and to the management of Chery for being fully supportive of me in doing this tryout.”

The Crossovers clinched the last semifinal slot in the conference after surviving a five-set thriller against Galeries Tower, 26-24, 23-25, 19-25, 25-12, 15-9, on Thursday evening.