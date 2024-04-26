Over 200 young adults gather for 'Healthy Young Ones'

Over 200 young adults on Friday gathered at Robinsons Las Piñas for the first session of the "Healthy Young Ones", a health and wellness event focused on educating young individuals about reproductive and sexual health.

The event, spearheaded by Las Piñas City Mayor Imelda Aguilar and Vice Mayor April Aguilar, in collaboration with the City Health Office under Dr. Juliana Gonzalez, aimed to foster awareness and responsibility among the youth regarding gender, sexuality, reproduction, and the prevention of HIV and sexually transmitted infections.

The impactful session was part of a broader initiative to encourage healthy lifestyle choices among adolescents while steering them away from harmful behaviors, including drug use.

The program was well-received, demonstrating the community's commitment to nurturing well-informed and responsible young citizens.

The participating various government sectors include the City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD), Department of Education (DepEd), Sangguniang Kabataan (SK), Local Youth Development Office (LYDO), Social Hygiene Clinic (SHC), and the Dental Health Unit (DHU), highlighting a collaborative effort.

The private sector also played a significant role, with contributions from The Challenge Initiative (TCI), Rotary Club Las Piñas, and Robinsons Place-Las Piñas, all supporting the city's vision of a healthier future for its younger population.

The city's leaders continue to prioritize health education, ensuring that the young residents are equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to lead healthy, productive lives.