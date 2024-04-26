Osaka ‘embracing the clay’

MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Naomi Osaka said she is “embracing the clay a lot more now” as she captured her first victory on the surface since 2022 in the Madrid Open first round on Wednesday.

The Japanese former world No. 1 grew up playing on hard courts in the United States and has mostly struggled on the red dirt over the years.

But back at the Caja Magica for the first time in two years, Osaka looked comfortable during her 6-4, 6-1 win over Belgian lucky loser Greet Minnen to book a second-round meeting with 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova.

It was just the fourth victory on clay for Osaka since the start of 2021 and the four-time Grand slam champion is hopeful it won’t be her last in Madrid this fortnight.

“I’ve had several ‘incidents’ on clay but I’m embracing it a lot more now,” the 26-year-old Osaka told reporters in the Spanish capital.

“I feel like there’s definitely beauty to it. I’m taking a lot of inspiration from people that do very well here. I’m not expecting to be like Iga (Swiatek), or something, but I just want to do the best with what I have.”

At the Arantxa Sanchez stadium on Wednesday, Osaka was breezing through her service games in the opening set but couldn’t convert any of her first three breakpoint opportunities before she finally got the break she needed in the 10th game to take a one-set lead.

The second set was a stroll compared to the first as Osaka built a 5-0 advantage and secured the win with a backhand winner at the 79-minute mark.

“I think I slid a couple of times to my forehand pretty well, so I was excited about that,” Osaka explained.