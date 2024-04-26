Online sex convictions rising — DoJ

The Department of Justice (DoJ) revealed a rise in convictions for violations of Republic Act 11930, the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act, following the law’s passage in 2022.

DoJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said there have been 523 convictions out of 750 cases filed since 2009, with nearly 200 of those convictions coming after the enactment of RA 11930.

While the numbers show progress, it is still not satisfactory to the government and to the President, Clavano said, adding that the DoJ is committed to increasing the number of cases brought to court.

Clavano met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last Wednesday, during which the President expressed concern about the OSAEC and CSAEM situation in the Philippines.

The President, Clavano said, ordered the DoJ, the Philippine National Police, and other law enforcement agencies to further intensify their efforts.

Clavano emphasized the need for a whole-of-government approach, but also stressed the importance of a collaboration with the private sector, particularly on social media platforms, “where these crimes usually occur.”

The DoJ has begun discussions with Facebook to remind it of its legal obligations.

National Coordinating Council on OSAEC and CSAEM Executive Director Margarita F. Magsaysay said that since August 2023, Meta, which owns Facebook, has taken down 81 OSAEC and CSAEM materials.

Magsaysay pointed to the lucrative nature of OSAEC and CSAEM, citing suspicious transaction reports (STRs) from the Anti-Money Laundering Council. The reports revealed 68,214 transactions worth over P996 million in 2021 and 92,200 transactions exceeding P478 million in 2022, all linked to OSAEC and CSAEM.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday said that the government will not spare those who sexually abuse or exploit children.

In an Instagram post, Marcos Jr. said his administration will protect Filipino children from sexual abuse.

“Determined to protect our children and show no mercy to offenders in eradicating all forms of child abuse,” Marcos said.