No request yet for Quiboloy’s extradition

WASHINGTON, D.C. — There are no official requests yet from the United States to process the extradition of fugitive religious leader Apollo Quiboloy Jr., the Philippine Embassy in the United States said Wednesday.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez, however, said that the embassy was made aware of the potential request for Quiboloy’s extradition.

“We were informed that there was potentially a request for his extradition but so far there has been none coming our way,” Romualdez told reporters participating in the “Friends, Partners, Allies” program in the US.

Quiboloy, who earlier admitted to hiding due to alleged threats to his life, was ordered to be arrested by the Davao Regional Trial Court along with five others identified as Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes, for sexual abuse.

Before an extradition request can be made, Romualdez emphasized that the embattled religious leader, whose whereabouts remain unknown, must be arrested first.

“So I think, first and foremost, they have to serve that (arrest warrant) first. Now, if a case is in fact filed against him in the Philippines, then the extradition would probably, we’d have to take a backseat,” he said.

“So it depends really on the Philippine government,” he added.

Romualdez said the request for extradition of an individual does not necessarily have to go through the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“(T)here are law enforcement representatives at the US Embassy that can make the request directly to our Department of Justice,” he said.

Quiboloy, who served as the spiritual adviser of former president Rodrigo Duterte, is declared one of the most wanted suspected sex traffickers by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Sex trafficking

In 2021, a Federal Grand Jury in California indicted the religious leader and other officials of KOJC over the sex trafficking of “pastorals” — young women within the KOJC selected to work as personal assistants for Quiboloy.

Aside from these, there are two separate active warrants of arrest against Quiboloy from the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros, ordered the arrest of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader after he repeatedly ignored the subpoena issued against him.

The lower House also ordered his arrest for failing to attend its investigation into the alleged violations of the terms and conditions of the legislative franchise of the SMNI, a broadcasting company widely associated with him.

Meanwhile, in a Palace briefing, DoJ Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano said Quiboloy remains at large despite being here in the Philippines and is actively being pursued by law enforcement.