No heat wave yet, says PAGASA

Despite the consecutive days of feeling the scorching heat with the "init factor" reaching a dangerous level, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said there is no heat wave yet in the Philippines.

PAGASA weather specialist Joey Figuracion explained that a heat wave occurs when the temperature exceeds an area's average maximum temperature by 5°C for three to five consecutive days.

"For us, in the Philippines, because we are in the tropics, we usually look at the progression of departure from the normal," he said in a radio interview on Friday.

"What is our normal [temperature]? For example, if there is a maximum temperature of 25°C, that is our normal, or 30°C, let's say. Now if our maximum temperature exceeds about 5°C in three to five consecutive days, it means that we are already there and that we are experiencing a heat wave," he added.

Figuracion said that currently, a heat wave is not yet happening in the country.

"So far, we have not monitored anything like that. Although, during this time of the year, because it's really summer, this season is where we really experience the somewhat humid and hot or high temperatures," he said.

According to him, during these warm months, Metro Manila's average maximum temperature is 34°C to 35°C.

"Almost all parts of our country still have a very high heat index, at 40°C to 42°C. Metro Manila's highest forecast is 43°C," he said, further explaining what a heat index is: "The heat index is a computed measure of the discomfort we feel. So we cannot directly associate it with the maximum temperature. But it varies depending on the area and [body type]."

El Niño weakens

The water state bureau said El Niño is now waning and is on its way to transitioning into El Niño-Southern Oscillation-neutral conditions.

"We can see in the climate models that El Niño may end before the end of June, and we will transition by the end of May, June, and July. During June, July, and August, we will be like in the period transitioning to La Niña."

The PAGASA official said, however, that despite the El Niño weakening, the temperature increase is still possible to persist.

"It's still possible because it's still warm season until May, but we have what's called a log effect."

Dangerous heat index-affected areas rise to 39

The latest report from PAGASA shows that thirty-nine areas in the country are expected to have a dangerous heat index hitting 42°C and above on Friday.

Dagupan City, in Pangasinan, is seen to have the highest heat index, climaxing at 46°C.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad remain to have the lowest forecast heat index of 28°C.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

The public is encouraged to take preventive measures against heat-related illnesses, whose symptoms include sweating heavily, exhaustion, dizziness, blacking out, vomiting, a feeling of nausea, and weakness despite a fast pulse, urging people to limit time spent outdoors, drink plenty of water, and wear protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.