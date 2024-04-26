No heat wave yet as El Niño weakens

Despite consecutive days of scorching heat, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said there is no heat wave yet in the country.

PAGASA weather specialist Joey Figuracion explained that a heat wave occurs when the temperature exceeds an area’s average maximum temperature by 5°C for three to five consecutive days.

“For us in the Philippines, because we are in the tropics, we usually look at the progression of the departure from the normal,” he said in a radio interview on Friday.

“What is our normal (temperature)? For example, if there is a maximum temperature of 25°C, that is our normal, or 30 °C, let’s say. Now if our maximum temperature exceeds that by about 5°C for three to five consecutive days, it means that we are already there and that we are experiencing a heat wave,” he said.

Figuracion said that, currently, the country is not experiencing a heat wave.

“So far, we have not monitored anything like that. Although during this time of year, because it’s summer, this season is where we really experience the somewhat humid and hot or high temperatures,” he said.

During these warm months, Metro Manila’s average maximum temperature is 34°C to 35°C, he added.

“Almost all parts of our country still have a very high heat index, at 40°C to 42°C. Metro Manila’s highest forecast is 43°C,” he said.

He further explained what a heat index is: “The heat index is a computed measure of the discomfort we feel. So we cannot directly associate it with the maximum temperature. But it varies depending on the area and our [body type].”

El Niño weakens

Pagasa said El Niño is waning and is on its way to transitioning to El Niño-southern oscillation neutral conditions.

“We can see in the climate models that El Niño may end before the end of June, and we will transition by the end of May, June and July. During June, July, and August, we will likely be in the period transitioning to La Niña,” he said.

The PAGASA official said, however, that despite the El Niño weakening, the temperature increase could possibly persist.

“It’s still possible because it’s still the warm season until May, but we have what’s called a log effect.”

Dangerous heat index

The latest report from PAGASA showed that 39 areas in the country were expected to have a dangerous heat index of 42°C and above on Friday.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan was seen to have the highest heat index, climaxing at 46°C.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad remained to have the lowest forecast heat index of 28°C.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body of heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

The public is encouraged to take preventive measures against heat-related illnesses, whose symptoms include sweating heavily, exhaustion, dizziness, blacking out, vomiting, nausea and weakness despite a fast pulse.

People were urged to limit time spent outdoors, drink plenty of water, and wear protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.