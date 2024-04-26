New knowledge, new tomorrow in agriculture

The SM Foundation continues its mission of empowering Filipino farmers by bringing modern agricultural practices to rural and urban communities across the country through the Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK) on Sustainable Agriculture Program.

Recently, 98 farmers from Cebu and Tagum City graduated from KSK.

This batch comprised 25 graduates from Batch 310 in Brgy. Madaum, Tagum City; 25 from Batch 311 in Brgy. Nueva Fuerza, Tagum City; 21 from Batch 283 in Brgy. Carita, Cebu City; and 27 graduates from Batch 291 in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City.

All 98 participants successfully completed a rigorous 14-week hands-on training program, where they are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today's agricultural landscape. Conducted with SM Foundation’s partners, the program covers various aspects of farming, including technology updates, capacity building, financial literacy, and market opportunities.

This holistic approach empowers graduates to not only produce bountiful harvests to contribute to food security but also develop their entrepreneurial capabilities.

Since 2007, the KSK-SAP has fueled the farming and entrepreneurial capabilities of over 30,000 marginalized rural and urban farmers nationwide. Some of the farmers’ training graduates have become seasonal suppliers within the SM Group and other local markets.

SM Foundation’s KSK-SAP is conducted in partnership with SM Supermalls, TESDA, DA, DSWD, DOST, DTI, and partner farm schools.