New crane, 2 gantries for Cebu Int'l Port

Oriental Port and Allied Services Corporation (OPASCOR) recently installed a brand new quay crane and two new hybrid rubber-tired gantries at the Cebu International Port (CIP).

Cebu Port Authority (CPA) General Manager Francisco Commendador III said the equipment is seen to significantly enhance CIP operations, boosting efficiency and port productivity.

These sets of equipment are in addition to five quay cranes and 16 RTGs.

Transportation Undersecretary for Maritime Elmer Francisco Sarmiento together with Commendador, CPA Commissioner for Cargo Handling Labor Sector Leo Canares, and other CPA officials conducted a site inspection on 17 April in time for the delivery of the new equipment.

Cebu ports handled 1.84 percent more cargoes in 2023 to 67.52 million metric tons,up from the 66.30 million MT in 2022.

Domestic cargoes grew 3.3 percent to 53.844 million metric tons in 2023 from 52.131 million MT in 2022.

Foreign cargoes sank 3.5 percent to 13.676 million MT in 2023 from 14.172 million MT in 2022.

Imports, which accounted for 87.6 percent of the total foreign cargo, dropped 4 percent to 11.973 million MT in 2023 from 12.479 million MT in 2022.

Of the total imports, bulk shipments accounted for 66 percent or 7.901 million MT, followed by containerized shipments with 29 percent or 3,500 million MT, and breakbulk the rest with 572,016 MT.

Exports grew slightly by 0.6 percent to 1.703 million MT from 1.693 million MT in 2022.

Nine foreign shipping lines call CIP, connecting the terminal to various ports like Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.