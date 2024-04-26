MTPB targets illegally-parked motorcycles

The Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) is expanding its tire clamping operations to include illegally parked motorcycles starting 15 April 2024.

The directive is based on City Ordinance 8998, which amends Ordinance 8109 which previously allowed clamping only for cars and other non-motorcycle vehicles.

Officials said that the amended ordinance clarifies that motorcycles are now included in the list of vehicles subject to tire clamping for illegal parking.

“Clamping operations will continue until 5 p.m.,” said the MTPB notice.

“The window to claim clamped motorcycles has been extended to 8:00 pm to allow violators to settle the corresponding fines outlined in Section 3 of the ordinance,” it added.

The said notice was circulated by of office of MTPB in an effort to notify their respective constituents and to advise them to park their motorcycles only on designated parking areas to avoid the consequence of getting clamped.