Monster matchup

I am absolutely certain that next month’s huge bout involving Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery is going to have a violent ending.

While this bout is all-foreign, Filipino fight fans have a lot of interest in this megabuck matchup mainly because it involves the world’s premier puncher in Inoue.

Likewise, the excitement is high because of Inoue’s familiarity with Filipinos.

Two of Inoue’s most notable victims are Filipinos; Nonito Donaire and Marlon Tapales.

Not only did Inoue beat Donaire. He bashed the Filipino-American four-division champion in their rematch after walking the tightrope the first time they met in 2019.

As for Tapales, it was at the expense of this gutsy southpaw that Inoue became undisputed champion in the star-studded super-bantamweight division.

So, by the time they answer the bell at the Tokyo Dome, a lot of Filipinos will be trying their best to watch the fight online.

As to who they will be rooting for, I am not exactly sure if they would all be cheering for the “Monster.”

Nery, who packs dynamite on both fists like Inoue, is someone not to be messed with.

If Inoue comes to the fight not in great condition, he might find himself losing in front of his countrymen.

But knowing his work ethic and what’s at stake in the scheduled 12-rounder, there is no reason to believe that the Japanese will be facing off in poor shape.

Odds favor Inoue.

There’s no debate about that.

Inoue is the ultimate package.

He’s got everything: power, timing, skill, stamina, durability and courage.

The only way I see him losing is if he gets caught by a one-in-a-million punch because Nery has terrific power as well.

Other than that, Inoue is superior in every aspect.

He is nicknamed “Monster” but it would be perfect if he changes it to Godzilla.

When the mushroom cloud dissipates in Tokyo, Inoue is going to be the one emerging from the rubble, probably even unscathed but more likely with a few scratches here and there.

Then that would be the time to search the jungles of Africa in the hopes of finding something that can annihilate Godzilla.