Minana Evos gets fifth Playoffs spot

Minana Evos secured the fifth MPL Playoffs spot for the first time since Season 10 following a major upset over ONIC PH on Week 6 Day 1 of MPL PH Season 13 this Friday at Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Composed of Kzen, Haze, Domeng, Kirk, and Perkziva, Minana Evos buried ONIC PH via 2-0 sweep to officially join AP Bren, ECHO, RSG PH, and ONIC themselves in the highly-anticipated Playoffs.

"We have sacrificed a lot for this MPL [season]. We went all in and did our best," Kzen said after the match.

With five days left in the regular season, the last remaining spot in the Playoffs will be up for grabs for Blacklist International, Omega, and TNC Pro Team.