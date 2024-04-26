McIlroy-Lowry tandem shares PGA Zurich top spot

NEW ORLEANS (AFP) — Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry held a share of the lead on 11-under-par after the first round of the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event on Thursday.

A birdie on the 18th hole saw the pair, who both represented Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, join three other pairings at the top of the leaderboard.

The tournament features fourball formats in the first and third rounds with alternate shot for the second and final rounds.

Also on 11-under were American pair Ben Kohles and Patton Kizzire, England’s Aaron Rai and American David Lipsky and Americans Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard.

With a field lacking many of the tour’s biggest names, world number one Scottie Scheffler is among the top players missing, the two major winners and Ryder Cup Europe players added some much-needed star power on the opening day.

McIlroy said that seeing some low scores from the early pairs had put a little pressure on him and Lowry.

“You know that you sort of need to get off to a good start, and thankfully we did. We were 4-under through four, which was really nice to see, and from there you’ve got some momentum and you’re just trying to keep it going,” said the world number two.

“But for the most part today, we kept both balls in play. We were having two looks basically on every hole at birdie, and that’s the way you need to play better ball. Everyone thinks it’s maybe a bit more gung ho than that, but as long as you have two balls in play off the tee, two balls on the green, I think you’re always going to do pretty well in this format,” he added.

McIlroy is making his debut in the tournament and said he is relishing the chance to make a push for a win with a teammate he knows well.